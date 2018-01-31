Katherine Heigl, Suits' Biggest Fan, Joins the Season 8 Cast

How will Suits fill the void left by Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams? With Katherine Heigl. The Grey's Anatomy veteran is joining the USA legal drama for season eight. The second half of season seven has still yet to air.

Heigl will play Samathan Wheeler, a new partner at Pearson Specter Litt. Look for her to challenge the status quo and either become the firm's "greatest ally…or most powerful enemy," USA said in a press release.

"Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of," Heigl said in a statement about the Aaron Korsh-created drama. "I have watched Suits from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family."