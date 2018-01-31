Tia Mowry ''Embraces'' Her Growing Baby Bump in New Bikini Pic

Tia Mowry is loving bumpin' around in her bikini!

The 39-year-old actress is expecting her second child—a baby girl!—with her husband of 10 years Cory Hardrict. They're already parents to 6-year-old Cree Taylor Hardrict.

This pregnancy, Tia has been loving her curves, taking to Instagram to share them with her fans and followers. In fact, she took to Instagram Wednesday morning, posting a photo of her baby bump in a bikini.

"Embracing these curves and loving every bit of it," she wrote alongside the hashtag, "#pregnancy."

Meanwhile, Tia announced her pregnancy news in November via Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of her hubby and son to do so.