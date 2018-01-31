Tisha Campbell-Martin Opens Up About Being Sexually Abused as a Child

During her interview on Daily Pop, Tisha shared that she respectfully didn't reach out to Simone after her post about Larry.

"That would be a family thing, respectfully," Tisha said Wednesday. "But I will say I'm very open about me being sexually abused when I was three years old. And when children, especially in their formative years, have something like that happen to them, it's devastating."

Tisha later shared, "I told, I told right away, right away I told. I had a father who was a big guy and I trusted that he would protect me. So I told my dad immediately, but it still affects you later on in life."

