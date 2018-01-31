Wilmer Valderrama Is "Humbled" by NCIS' Birthday Surprise

by Diana Marti | Wed., Jan. 31, 2018 9:41 AM

Wilmer Valderrama has got a phenomenal work family! 

Yesterday, the actor turned 38 and received a sweet surprise from his NCIS team. 

"My heart is humbled by all the amazing love I got today!!! So many messages to catch up on.. so many sweet wishes, I love you all so much! #HappyBirthday to me! Hahaha! @ncis_cbs thank you for my cake today!!" the star writes on a post with a video of himself as he's being surprised on set. 

Wilmer seems overwhelmed with emotion as the crew wheels in a cake. He ends the video with a thank-you message to his team. 

"No! No! No!" he says as everyone on set sings to him. Then someone yells out, "Speech!" 

"Oh, man! I'm not a man of many words. No, I love you guys thank you for making me feel at home here," he says to everyone on the show's set. "So I appreciate it. Happy birthday to me for sure. Thank you, guys." 

