Wilmer Valderrama Is "Humbled" by NCIS' Birthday Surprise

Wilmer Valderrama has got a phenomenal work family!

Yesterday, the actor turned 38 and received a sweet surprise from his NCIS team.

"My heart is humbled by all the amazing love I got today!!! So many messages to catch up on.. so many sweet wishes, I love you all so much! #HappyBirthday to me! Hahaha! @ncis_cbs thank you for my cake today!!" the star writes on a post with a video of himself as he's being surprised on set.

Wilmer seems overwhelmed with emotion as the crew wheels in a cake. He ends the video with a thank-you message to his team.