Justin Timberlake Urged to Keep Super Bowl Halftime Show Kid-Friendly After "Nipplegate"

The conservative media watchdog group the Parents Television Council has issued an "urgent appeal" to Justin Timberlake to not let history repeat itself at the 2018 Super Bowl.

The pop singer will headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show 14 years after his now-famous performance with Janet Jackson during the 2004 NFL championship game, during which he ripped off part of her top, exposing one of her nipple-shield-adorned breasts to the almost 90 million viewers. The incident birthed the phrase "wardrobe malfunction," drew half a million complaints and spurred a Federal Communications Commission investigation and indecency fines, which were later reversed.

"The fallout of your performance during Super Bowl XXXVIII has left an indelible mark. You really threw us—and millions of parents who were watching with their kids. The now-infamous wardrobe malfunction was the biggest news story for weeks, even at a time when the nation had launched into war in Iraq," the Parents Television Council said in a letter released on Tuesday. "As we approach this Sunday's Super Bowl LII and its halftime show during which you'll be performing, we ask you to keep the halftime show friendly and safe for the children watching, and who may be hoping to emulate you one day."

"Thank you for considering our urgent appeal for a positive, uplifting and entertaining halftime show on Sunday. Because our Children are Watching," the group said. "Break a leg."