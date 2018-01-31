Kate Middleton Wears Houndstooth Coat Resembling Princess Diana's During Stockholm Visit

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince William are on day two of their royal tour of Sweden and Norway.
The Duke of Duchess of Cambridge, who are expecting their third child together, visited the Karolinska Institute on Wednesday morning in Stockholm. The couple was accompanied by Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel for the visit.
"This morning will focus on Sweden's pioneering work in the field of mental health and children's wellbeing, and how children and young teenagers are supported through the Swedish education system," Kensington Palace tweeted on Wednesday.
William and Kate were then spotted arriving at Matteusskolan, a school where the Youth Aware of Mental Health program operates.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images, Tim Graham/Getty Images
Later on in the day, the Duke and Duchess and Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel visited the NK Department Store "to open an interactive exhibition of UK design, fashion and brands that operate in Sweden," Kensington Palace shared.
During the visits on Wednesday, Kate was spotted wearing a red and white Catherine Walker houndstooth coat. The coat actually resembles one the late Princess Diana wore in 1990 while attending Princess Eugenie's christening with son William and was photographed in again in 1991 and 1992.
Just last month, Kate was spotted wearing Diana's beloved Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara while attending Queen Elizabeth II's Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.