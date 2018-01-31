Eric Roberts Reflects on His Estrangement From Julia Roberts

The Roberts family's drama isn't limited to the big screen.

Eric Roberts estrangement from Julia Roberts ended 14 years ago, and now, the 61-year-old actor is discussing their rift in detail in the new issue of Vanity Fair. Despite their 10-year age difference, the famous siblings were once inseparable. But, after Eric began having issues with drug and alcohol abuse—and split with actress Kelly Cunningham—Julia finally had enough. In fact, she even helped fund Kelly's legal fees in her custody dispute over a young Emma Roberts.

Looking back on it now, Eric tells the magazine, "I wouldn't characterize it as a falling-out. I was crazy about my sisters. Loved them, adored them. They were precious to me, and we had times of great closeness. We all felt very protective of each other, but the hardest person to protect yourself from is yourself." As Eric tells it, his longtime drug use took a toll on his younger sister. "I was exhausting to be around: complainy, blamey, unable to enjoy enjoyment," the actor admits. "Everyone in my world needed a break sometimes, and that must have included Julia."