Georgina Chapman Cancels Marchesa's New York Fashion Week Runway Show

In the wake of his sexual assault, rape and misconduct scandal, Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman has pulled the plug on her brand Marchesa's previously scheduled runway show at New York Fashion Show. Ironically, the fashion house was slated to do present at NYFW on Feb. 14.

"Marchesa is looking forward to presenting their Fall 18 collection in an updated format this season," says an official spokesperson for Marchesa tells E! News.

Earlier today, the New York Post reported that the high-end label would be putting out a digital presentation instead of the traditional runway show.

The outlet added that the 41-year-old designer "couldn't go through" with the planned show because "she was too scared."