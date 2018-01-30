See Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and More Fashion Statements at the State of the Union

J. Scott Applewhite/AP/REX/Shutterstock
President Donald Trump's immediate family is showing their support at the State of the Union.
On Tuesday evening, viewers watching the address spotted First Lady Melania Trump in the audience before the first remarks were made.
For tonight's televised event, Melania opted for a Christian Dior white capri-pant suit. She completed her look with a Dolce & Gabbana silk top and Christian Louboutin stilettos.
As for Ivanka Trump, she enjoyed her father's first State of the Union address next to her husband Jared Kushner and opted for an asymmetrical dress.
E! News has learned the plaid dress is from Oscar de la Renta and is priced at $2,690.
SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Aside from the President's family, viewers of tonight's political event may have also seen several democrats wearing a Time's Up pin. In fact, dozens of democratic legislators showed their solidarity against sexual harassment and assault by wearing black outfits.
"The importance of #TimesUp & #MeToo is about more than demanding decency & respect – though that is certainly a major part of it," House minority leader Nancy Pelosi shared on Twitter. "We must recognize & cherish the brave ppl who stand up to demand their stories be heard. I'm proud to know so many of my colleagues feel the same way."
California Congressman Ted Lieu added, "Sexual harassment knows no party or industry. Wearing black to tonight's #SOTU to show solidarity with workers across the country demanding safety & equality. #TimesUp #SOTUBLACKOUT."
JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Several politicians also sported purple ribbons at the State of the Union to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic.
"On my way to #SOTU. I'm wearing a purple ribbon tonight in honor of those suffering at the hands of the #OpioidCrisis," New Mexico Senator Tom Udall shared on Twitter. "Addiction touches all of us and it's time for real action to address this public health crisis."
"We have to do something about it," President Trump shared in his speech. "We must get much tougher on drug dealers and pushers if we are going to stop this."