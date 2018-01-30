Bachelor in Paradise's Danielle Maltby Is Dating Big Brother's Paul Calafiore: "Both Have Never Been Happier"

ABC; CBS
Danielle Maltby has fallen for a fellow reality star.
The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum may have been unlucky in love on TV, but she's since fallen for Big Brother veteran Paul Calafiore. The two confirmed they're a pair on—what else?—social media with adorable snaps of them canoodling and kissing shared to each of their Instagram accounts.
"Melting," Maltby described the photograph that marked their Instagram official status. Meanwhile, Calafiore was equally a man of few words. "Wedding Season," he captioned with a heart.
The Nashville native initially competed for Nick Viall's heart on Season 21 of The Bachelor, but was eliminated in week seven. She then starred on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, but quit in the second week. Meanwhile, Calafiore appeared on Season 18 of the hit CBS series.
According to a source close to the couple, these two "have never been happier."
"Danielle and Paulie were set up by their publicist," the source said. "They are completely obsessed with each other and both have never been happier. Everyone is just so happy for them. When you know, you know."
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo