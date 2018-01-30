Lupita Nyong'o Details Her "Exhausting" Black Panther Boot Camp

You thought leg day was hard? Lupita Nyong'o endured a six-week long intensive boot camp to prepare for her role as Naika in Black Panther. Fortunately, she loved every minute of it!

On Monday night, Nyong'o spoke to E! News' Zuri Hall at the Dolby Theatre during the movie's world premiere event. The actress described the "physical challenge" she faced in preparation for the film.

"I had to get into particularly good shape...to be able to do the stunts," Nyong'o said. "And I loved it."

The boot camp consisted of four-hour training days where the cast worked on strength, stamina and flexibility.

Not only did she enjoy the physicality of the role, but she also appreciated the ability to mold her character with director Ryan Coogler. Nyong'o and Coogler discussed her character's "style and thoughts" as well as "her relationship, wants and desires," calling their collaborative process "rewarding."