Celeb Divorce Lawyer Laura Wasser Dishes on Hollywood's Nastiest Splits

She's not the queen of Hollywood divorces for nothin'!

From Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and even Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher, divorce attorney Laura Wasser has been there for the ins and outs of Hollywood's most dramatic divorces.

The attorney stopped by E!'s Daily Pop on Tuesday to dish on the nastiest splits and how you can avoid an ill-fated split and why a pre-nuptial agreement is so essential before getting hitched.

"I think prenups are important everywhere and this is the main reason: I don't think couples discuss the contract that they're getting into when they get married...You are entering a contract when you walk down that aisle and people don't even know what the terms are," said Wasser. "They are not communicating about the contract or their expectations."