Glee Stars and Crew React to Mark Salling's Death

Mark Salling has died at age 35 from an apparent suicide.

The former Glee star was found dead at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday morning at a park near his home in Sunland, Calif., the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News. According to TMZ, Salling took his own life.

In December 2017, he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, and at the time of his death, he was out on bail with his sentencing scheduled for March.

The actor's former co-stars from Glee—on which he starred from 2009 to 2015—as well as his attorney, coaches and friends have shared their thoughts and reactions, expressing their condolences for Salling's family.

Matthew Morrison posted a throwback photo that included himself, Salling and Cory Monteith with the angel and sad face emoji's as the caption. Jenna Ushkowitz would comment with a heart emoji.