How to Wear Lingerie Out Like Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid & More

Ron Asadorian / Splash News
Some things are just not meant to live solely in the bedroom.
There's a reason why lingerie is made with so much thought and craftsmanship these days, and it's not just to please your significant other on Valentine's Day. Like any beautiful garment, some bras, bralettes and bodysuits are meant to be mixed and matched into a sartorial look that best expresses your style. At the very least, wearing lingerie both in the boudoir and out in public will get the most bang for your buck.
How do you do it without inciting a HR violation? Let the celebrities serve as your inspiration: Kim Kardashian West is a master of wearing undergarments outdoors—you'll often see her pair delicate, sheer or satin bustiers with tough denim jackets or tailored-to-perfection trousers for a well-balanced contrast.
Bella Hadid is also a champion of the lingerie trend. However, the model tends to mix dainty lingerie with edgier pieces, like baggy boyfriend jeans or dad sneakers.
To see how other style stars flaunt their pretty little things in public, keep scrolling.
Bella Hadid
When wearing undergarments out, you don't want to ooze 150 percent sex appeal. To maintain balance, pair a piece of lingerie, like Bella's corset she wore after the Alexandre Vauthier couture show, with distressed, baggy jeans and dad sneakers.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Wearing lingerie out doesn't have to be a loud statement. Sometimes, it can be just as subtle as the model's lace bandeau bra peeking out of her well-tailored, sophisticated ensemble at the Dior show at Paris Couture Week.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Olivia Munn
Don't feel relegated to lace undergarments. Try textures in velvet, suede, satin and even denim, too!
Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
Emily Ratajkowski
Lace bustiers, bras and bodysuits are inherently sexy. To style the piece in a more fashion-forward way, it's all about layering pieces on top so that only an accent of the lace peeks through. EmRata used a lace bodysuit as the foundation to her ensemble, adding a cardigan and patterned suit over it in complementary colors to create a well-thought-out look.
Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan
Joan Smalls
A sequined bralette? Why didn't we think of this first? It doesn't have to look costume-y either—just make sure the design is minimal and you opt for a neutral color.
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan
Ashley Graham
The slip dress is now universally acceptable to wear outside (thank you, Kate Moss circa the '90s)! But to take the look to the next level, add a corset around the waist for added texture.
Ruth Negga
The illusion look doesn't always have to be so feminine. Follow in the actress' footsteps and take a more badass approach by pairing a bralette and sheer dress with leather pants and combat boots.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Cara Delevingne
The trick to this look is to mix textures. Pair a sturdy suit material like corduroy or velvet with a strappy bralette.
Sara Sampaio
The Canadian tuxedo got a sexy upgrade! To pull off this look, pair loose-fitting boyfriend jeans with a chambray shirt. Tuck the top in but leave the buttons open to reveal a cute bralette.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Anna Kendrick
Believe it or not: Lingerie can have a menswear-inspired twist. The Pitch Perfect 3 star paired a La Perla bustier with a high-waist Balmain suit and pink pumps.
Josephine Skriver
The Victoria's Secret model paired a lace bodysuit with a mini ruffled skirt.
Jackson Lee / Splash News
Kim Kardashian
A bustier and a pair of tailored trousers are a powerful combination. For daytime, add a jacket for a polished look. For nighttime, ditch any outerwear and get ready to take on the town.
Would you wear this trend?