Kate Middleton Wore 3 Looks in a Day, Including a Surprise Stunner

Ready to give your winter wardrobe the royal treatment?

In the first day of Kate Middleton's four-day tour of Sweden and Norway, the Duchess of Cambridge has already revealed three different looks to inspire how you battle the cold. Alongside Prince William, in 30º F/-1º C weather, the expecting mother is carrying on with her royal duties, which include playing hockey, having lunch at the Royal Palace of Stockholm and visiting the Nobel Museum—you know, everyday activities.

OK, while hockey may not be one of Kate's hobbies, she dressed down from her usual look for the occasion. Her casual, sporty outfit included a Burberry Toddingwall Shearling Trench Coat, sweater from Swedish brand Fjallraven, a burgundy Brora cashmere scarf, Eugenia Kim Rain Faux Fur-Trimmed Beanie and faux-fur lined gloves. Although there were a lot of layers to this look, they came together for an outfit that anyone could bundle up in.