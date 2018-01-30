Black Lightning Isn't Back Down From the 2018 State of the Union Address: Here's Everything Airing Opposite President Trump

As President Donald Trump prepares to deliver his first State of the Union address tonight, much of Tuesday TV is getting out of his way.

With the big four networks (CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox) handing over their airwaves from 9:00-11:00 p.m., many TV lovers will find themselves in the position of turning on their TV for the latest episode of This Is Us or Black-ish, only to find the President in their place. And while we certainly aren't advocating for you to not tune in for his remarks—Seriously, this stuff is important, guys!—we completely understand if you might find yourself desperate to watch anything else. While your good friends Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime are always available, we're here to let you know that not all of TV is making way for Pres. Trump.