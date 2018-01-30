See How Georgina Rodriguez Celebrated Her 24th Birthday

by Diana Marti | Tue., Jan. 30, 2018

Georgina Rodriguez is officially 24! 

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend celebrated the big day with friends and family. On Instagram, she shared several photos of herself on her special day with big golden balloons and surrounded by those nearest and dearest to her.

 "Good morning, my people! Today on my birthday, I want to thank everyone for loving me, supporting me and accompanying me for another year of my life. I still have to celebrate with many other special people for me..." she captioned the post

Later, photos were taken of Rodriguez alongside Ronaldo having dinner at a Marbella beach club. The parents took a day to themselves as they've been busy raising their household's four children, which includes three babies.  

The 24-year-old star also shared a photo of herself doing a split along with Ronaldo's eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr

"Together we train better! My boy will be the most flexible soccer player in the world," she wrote with the photo

