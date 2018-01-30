Blake Lively's Movie The Rhythm Section Shuts Down Production Indefinitely Due to Her Hand Injury

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 30, 2018 6:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Anna Kournikova

Anna Kournikova Is "Back at It" as She Hits the Gym a Month After Giving Birth to Twins

Nick Jonas, Clash Magazine

Nick Jonas Slips Into Tight Leather Pants for Clash Magazine

Branded: Adele

Adele Dresses Up as Dolly Parton—and It Gets the Country Star's Attention!

Blake Lively

WENN.com

Production on Blake Lively's new movie, The Rhythm Section, has been shut down indefinitely.

On Monday, producers of the upcoming thriller told The Hollywood Reporter, "Hiatus on the production of The Rhythm Section has been extended due to the hand injury Blake Lively sustained while filming an action sequence on the action thriller at the end of last year."

Production on the film had been temporarily suspended in early December following Blake's injury. Now it sounds like Blake will need more time to heal before production on the movie, set to be released next year on February 22, 2019, can resume.

Read

Blake Lively Injured on Set of The Rhythm Section, Production Temporarily Suspended

According to THR, insiders are sharing that Blake's "initial hand surgery did not go as planned" and she will now have to "undergo a second surgery and will need more time to recover."

The Rhythm Section, directed by Reed Morano, is an adaptation of Mark Burnell's thriller novel series and centers on a woman (Blake) who seeks revenge after her family dies in a plane crash.

?????? mom?s night out

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Blake has yet to comment on the injury, but she has been posting photos from the set of the movie, as recent as last week.

In photos Blake posted to Instagram earlier this month, she can be seen wearing what appears to be a cast on her right hand.

Get well soon, Blake!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blake Lively , Movies , , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.