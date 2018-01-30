Former HGTV Star Christopher Dionne Accused of Sexual Assault

Christopher Dionne, who appeared on a pilot episode of HGTV's Family Flip, is being accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the TV personality was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor in Connecticut this week. Dionne turned himself in to police in Connecticut Monday. However, he is denying the allegations, per NBC's Today.

Police say the 36-year-old is accused of touching the victim's buttocks under her clothing when she was sleeping over after a birthday party for her friend. He is also accused of touching the girl's chest under her clothing and taking pictures of her while he was holding her skirt up.

The alleged victim stated that Christopher repeatedly said "don't tell anyone" and was once asked if she wanted to see his penis. She declined.

Court documents state that Christopher was available to provide a verbal statement when contacted by authorities. He stated that the victim began to rub his stomach causing him to tell her "that's inappropriate."