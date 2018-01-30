Black Panther First Reactions: Marvel's "Exceptional" Movie Features Badass Women, a Great Villain and a Lot of Heart

Marvel Studios' Black Panther premiered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Monday, two weeks before it arrives in theaters. E! News' Zuri Hall was on the red carpet, where she interviewed several of the film's stars, including Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Winston Duke, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Letitia Wright. While reviews are embargoed until Feb. 6, that didn't stop guests from discussing it on Twitter.

Black Panther, also starring Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira and Andy Serkis, is out Feb. 16.

Here's what a select group of entertainment editors and writers had to say about Black Panther: