Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett and More Dazzle at Black Panther Premiere

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Jan. 29, 2018 8:04 PM

Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Black Panther premiere

Getty Images/Shutterstock

King T'Challa has come to Hollywood!

A little over two weeks ahead of the film's release, the cast of Black Panther has hit up Hollywood for the movie's star-studded premiere.

On Monday night, the action-packed flick's director Ryan Coogler joined some of the film's stars, which include Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Guria, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Sterling K. Brown and Andy Serkis, who descended upon Tinsel Town for the red carpet event.

Marvel's highly anticipated new movie follows T'Challa (Boseman), who returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king after the death of his father. Inevitably, he is drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of his people and the world in jeopardy. T'Challa must face Erik "Killmonger" Stevens (Jordan), a Wakandan exile turned American black-ops soldier, who is hell-bent on overthrowing T'Challa's reign.

Black Panther opens February 16.

Read

Lupita Nyong'o on Black Panther: African People Are in Charge of Their Own Destiny

Check out all the fab fashions on the red carpet...

Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K. Brown, Black Panther premiere

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathe

Date night done right! The This Is Us star and his wife show up in style for the evening premiere.  

Angela Bassett, Black Panther premiere

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Angela Bassett

Wearing a fabulous fringe design, the scene-stealing actress was more than mellow in yellow at the film's premiere at the Dolby Theater on Jan. 29.

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther premiere

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

Stud alert! The Hollywood star looks handsome as ever at the star-studded premiere. 

Yara Shahidi, Black Panther premiere

FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock

Yara Shahidi

The Black-ish star dons an African-print dress for the premiere of the Marvel movie.

Lupita Nyong'o, Black Panther premiere

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

The film's star goes for a regal purple, jewel-encrusted gown and absolutely slays on the red carpet.

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther premiere

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman

The film's lead turned heads with a gold-and-black top and black pants at the Dolby Theatre on Jan. 29.

David Oyelowo, Black Panther premiere

FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock

David Oyelowo

Attending the star-studded event, the Oscar-nominated actor is wearing a colorful African ensemble, which he paired with velvet loafers.

Cobie Smulders, Black Panther premiere

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Cobie Smulders

The former How I Met Your Mother star dazzled in a glittering gown in Hollywood.

Forest Whitaker, Black Panther premiere

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Forest Whitaker

It's a big night for the actor who portrays Zuri in the big-screen movie. 

Danai Gurira, Black Panther premiere

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

Actress wears a striking pink design to the Hollywood premiere.

Daniel Kaluuya, Black Panther premiere

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Daniel Kaluuya

Even though he's still celebrating the success of Get Out, this Hollywood star is focused on Black Panther tonight. 

Rhenzy Feliz, Black Panther premiere

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Rhenzy Feliz

Actor attends the premiere of Disney and Marvel's Black Panther at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Martin Freeman, Black Panther premiere

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Martin Freeman

Attention moviegoers: The actor who goes by Everett K. Ross in this film is officially in the building. 

Boseman and Gurira's characters will return in Avengers: Infinity War, premiering May 4.

 

