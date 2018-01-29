Alessia Cara Defends Best New Artist Grammy Win: I Worked ''Really Hard'' for This

Alessia Cara is responding to the backlash surrounding her Best New Artist win at last night's 2018 Grammys.

The 21-year-old pop singer beat out Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA for the coveted award, an accomplishment that is being overshadowed by those who don't consider Cara a "new" artist.

Alessia shared a lengthy statement on Instagram Monday defending the win, while also acknowledging that most of her mainstream success came before the other nominees.

The "Stay" songstress wrote, "to address the apparent backlash regarding winning something I had no control over: I didn't log onto grammy.com and submit myself. that's not how it works. I didn't ask to be submitted either because there are other artists that deserve the acknowledgment. but I was nominated and won and I am not going to be upset about something I've wanted since I was a kid, not to mention have worked really hard for."