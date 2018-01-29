Kelly Clarkson Fangirls Over Khalid, Lorde Flashes Her Flask & More OMG Moments From the 2018 Grammys

Everyone was jamming out!

The 2018 Grammys awards was definitely one for the books! From Lorde's bright red flask to watching Kesha deliver a heartfelt and touching rendition of "Praying," there were so many standout moments, it was hard to catch them all. Especially when it came to the stars who were walking the red carpet. Nothing was off limits!

The E! cameras were rolling to catch all of the red carpet action. One of the best moments came when Kelly Clarkson had a total fangirl moment with musician Khalid. But it wasn't be her first fan moment at an awards show!

Host Ryan Seacrest even presented Kelly with a Meryl Streep pillow to commemorate her hilarious first time meeting Meryl at the Golden Globes. Which star said they were going to celebrate with Pop-Tarts?