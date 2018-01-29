Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan's ''Foreign Accent'' Over Braids Comment

Kim Kardashian is feeling feisty today.

The E! reality star is loving her Bo Derek-inspired hairstyle, despite some critics accusing her of cultural appropriation. One skeptic of Kim's icy blond, beaded cornrows? Lindsay Lohan.

Kardashian fired off a response to Lindsay Lohan over Instagram on Monday, who said she was "confused" by Kim's braids.

Celeb blogger Perez Hilton asked followers to share their thoughts on Kardashian's 'do, prompting the Mean Girls actress to comment, "I am confused." This didn't sit well with Kim apparently, commenting back to LiLo, "you know what's confusing... your sudden foreign accent."

Lohan's newly-adopted drawl shocked fans in 2016. She attributed the accent to "a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn," including English, French, Russian, Turkish, Italian and Arabic.