Cardi B and Offset Delaying a Fall Wedding For Their Careers: ''We're Really Workaholics''

Cardi B is music's hottest rising star and she isn't going to get a little thing like planning the most important day of her life get in the way of skyrocketing to superstardom!

On Saturday night, the "Bodak Yellow" showed off her mega-watt, 8-carat diamond engagement ring when she hit the red carpet and talked to E!'s Sibley Scoles at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in New York City on Saturday night.

While on the carpet, the bubbly star talked about future wedding plans to her fiancé Offset and the always honest Cardi admitted that while she wants to get married in the fall, it's probably not going to happen given the fact that her career and Offset's are at the forefront of the relationship.

When Sibley asked about wedding dress plans, the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, said, "You want to know the thing about is. I really want to get married around the fall time, I love the fall time."

"But I keep getting, 'Do you want to do tour around this time?' 'Hey do you want to do this around this time?' And it's just like—I'm touring, I'm putting out an album. He's touring, putting out an album."