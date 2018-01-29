Kate Middleton Donates Hair to Same Children's Cancer Charity as Harry Styles Did in 2016

Kate Middleton doesn't just get her hair cut for her own personal grooming needs...She does it for a good cause!

According to the Sunday Express, when the Duchess of Cambridge chopped her locks last summer, she anonymously donated seven inches of her hair to The Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs from real hair for children going through cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation.

If you're sitting there wondering how you've heard of that charity before, it's probably because it's the same charity Harry Styles famously donated his locks to in 2016.

Remember when he took an Instagram photo of his long braid chopped from his head? That's where he sent it!