Tina Knowles Throws Shade at the Grammys After Jay-Z Loses in Every Category

Tina Knowles has some things to say about the 2018 Grammys.

Beyoncé's mom took to social media on Monday to share a picture of her daughter and son-in-law Jay-Z dressed up for Sunday's award show. "Last night at the Fammys oops sorry I mean Grammys must have been a Freudian slip," she captioned the Instagram post, which has since been deleted, along with a smiling emoji.

This post comes after Jay-Z, who had been nominated for eight awards, lost in every category on Sunday. The "Family Feud" rapper had the most nominations of all the musical artists at the 2018 Grammys but unfortunately he didn't end up winning.