Celebs Were on Cloud 9 in Angel-Like Outfits at the Grammys

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Jan. 29, 2018 11:51 AM

The Grammy Awards 2018 red carpet was full of looks sent from above.

While we're used to celebrities using award ceremonies to transform into full-on princess looks (Case in point: Kristen Bell), stars took a different approach at the last night's event. They stepped out of their limos with white lace trailing behind them, halos on their heads and wings protruding from their backs. Good heavens, we saw a lot of angels.

Considering that celebrities were asked to show their support of the Time's Up movement with white roses, some entertainers seemed to amp up the look by personifying the accessory in the form of an ethereal gown. In contrast to the look of solidarity through black gowns at the Golden Globes, this delicate and pure symbolism translated into ultra-feminine and delicate looks that dominated the carpet.

Best Accessories at Grammys 2018

One look through Grammys fashion and you'll notice the trend. However, each celebrity wore it differently. From SZA's bell-sleeved beauty to Lana Del Rey's Gucci halo, check out all of the angelic looks that we can't stop talking about below!

ESC: Grammy Awards Trend, Lana Del Rey

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey

There's no disguising this angel. The singer stunned in a loose-hanging gown with metallic embellishments, silver heels and a Gucci halo.

ESC: Grammy Awards Trend, Lady Gaga

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

This angel swapped her harp for a winged piano and changed out of her dark romance-inspired red carpet look into layers of pink tulle.

ESC: Grammy Awards Trend, SZA

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

SZA

The singer appeared to be walking on a cloud in her sheer gown featuring a tulle skirt and sleeves.

ESC: Grammy Awards Trend, Cardi B

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cardi B

The rapper stunned an Mohammed Ashi dress that took 150 hours to create, according to InStyle.

ESC: Grammy Awards Trend, Donald Glover

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Donald Glover

Does the rapper's outfit remind you of Morgan Freeman in Bruce Almighty, or is it just us?

ESC: Grammy Awards Trend, Karen Fairchild

John Shearer/Getty Images

Karen Fairchild

Although the singer doesn't have wings, she used feathers to create an angelic look.

