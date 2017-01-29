All the Memorable Grammys 2018 Moments You Can Only Relive on E! Live 360

It comes as no surprise that celebs really made a statement at last night's Grammys.

From standout outfits to red carpet reunions, the VIP guests didn't disappoint. However, if you missed the action completely (or simply want to see it again), we've got you covered.

By now you know that we were live on the red carpet and in studio with our E! Live 360 experience, presented by AT&T, and you better believe we captured every single candid moment as it happened.