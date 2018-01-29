Pitch Perfect's Anna Kendrick and Ben Platt Reunite at the 2018 Grammys

It's a Pitch Perfect reunion!

Anna Kendrick met up with Ben Platt at the 2018 Grammys. The 32-year-old actress shared the aca-awesome moment on Instagram.

"Look what I found #GRAMMYs @bensplatt," she wrote.

This reunion was a long time coming, especially because Platt didn't appear in Pitch Perfect 3. Then again, the 24-year-old Broadway star has been a bit busy. He signed a recording contract with Atlantic Records in September and finished performing in Dear Evan Hansen in November. The hit musical won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album on Sunday.

Both Platt and Kendrick appeared on the Grammy stage. Platt sang a gorgeous rendition of "Somewhere" from West Side Story as part of the show's special Broadway tribute. Kendrick had the honor of introducing Elton John.

To see more candid moments from the Grammy Awards, click on the gallery.