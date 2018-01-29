David Beckham Headed Back to the U.S.—Without His Family

David Beckham is leaving London—temporarily, at least.

The retired soccer player announced Monday that he is officially launching a Major League Soccer team in Florida. "Everyone knows that we did the announcement for Miami four years ago, and then we've had a lot of bumps along the road, and that's been frustrating," he told Adrienne Bankert on Good Morning America Monday. "But now we're in such a positive place."

David, who retired five years ago, credited his four children—Brooklyn Beckham, 18, Romeo Beckham, 15, Cruz Beckham, 12, and Harper Beckham, 6—with inspiring him to start a new team. "People turn around to me after my career and say, 'What, are you going to go sit on the beach? You're going to go relax? You don't have to work anymore.' And I'm like, 'No,' because the lesson that I want to teach my kids is, 'Yes, Daddy worked hard as a footballer for the last 22 years, but now I'm working on hard on the business side." As he worked overtime to launch the team in Miami, he said, "They've seen daddy fly to Miami. They've seen him come back. They've seen him smile from talking about Miami. They've seen me frustrated. The way of teaching them is by saying, 'It's not all smooth sailing; there's going to be difficult times. It's [about] how you react when you go through difficult times.' That's what I've always tried to teach the kids."