Grammy Execs on Not Letting Lorde Perform Solo: "It's Hard to Have a Balanced Show"

Lorde didn't perform at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday and fans wanted to know why.

After Sunday night's award show, Recording Academy President Neil Portnow and Grammys executive producer Ken Elrich spoke about why the Best Album nominee didn't take the stage.

"These shows are always a matter of choices, and we know we have a box and the box gets full and filled up," Ehrlich told reporters, according to Billboard. "She had a great album, album of the year is a big honor, but there's no way we can really deal with everybody. Sometimes people get left out that shouldn't, but on the other hand, we did the best we can to make sure that it's a representative and balanced show."

Portnow also said it's "hard to have a balanced show and have everybody involved."

"Every year is different, we can't have a performance from every nominee — we have over 80 categories," he said, according to Billboard. "So we have to realize that we've got to create something that has balance, and so on and so forth. And what you saw was our best judgment of how to do that."