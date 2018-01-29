5 Things You Missed at the Grammys 2018: White Roses, Bruno Mars and More

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher | Mon., Jan. 29, 2018 5:31 AM

And just like that, music's biggest night of the year has come and gone...

But worry not! The 2018 Grammy Awards did not go without some headline-making moments first.

For one, Bruno Mars went home a big, big winner. The "24K Magic" singer swept the night with a whopping seven wins, taking home an award in every category for which he was nominated. Some of his biggest awards of the night included Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

In fact, the internet kind of lost its mind that Jay-Z—the most nominated artist of the night—lost to Mars (among others) in several of those categories.

Aside from the awards themselves, there were quite a few incredibly empowering moments, especially in support of the Time's Up movement.

For example, stars wore white roses to show their support for the movement, and Kesha put on a tear-jerking performance of "Praying" alongside a star-studded group of all-female supporters.

Launch the video above to see everything else you missed at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 10:30 p.m. tonight.

