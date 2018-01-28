The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over Jay-Z Getting Snubbed at the 2018 Grammys

Michele Crowe/CBS
Michele Crowe/CBS
Many Jay-Z fans are taking to social media after the 2018 Grammys.
At Sunday's ceremony, the "Family Feud" rapper was nominated for eight awards, but unfortunately he ended up losing the awards in every category. Jay-Z actually had the most nominations at the 2018 show out of all of the artists.
"Jay z deserved to go home with 8 Grammys. I'm sick to my stomach," Twitter user @lique_44 wrote after the show. While one fan even suggested a boycott of the award show.
"Wow #JayZ did not win not one #Grammy tonight. When we starting the Boycott?" @MzKane0107 tweeted.
Take a look at more social media reactions below!
Jay z deserved to go home with 8 Grammys . I?m sick to my stomach— Ig: lique.0 (@lique_44) January 29, 2018
Jay Z has 21 Grammys sitting at home, but when he delivers is BEST album to date he goes home empty-handed??? #GRAMMYs #Grammys2018— Justin McCarroll (@JD_Mccarroll) January 29, 2018
Jay z should of got an award #grammys what happen— andrea williams (@trixylerue) January 29, 2018
Low key, #Beyonce & #Jay Z r never coming back to the #Grammies after this.— Rhina Duquela (@Truth_Anihr) January 29, 2018
Jay Z didn't even win one grammy I'm done with the Grammy's #GRAMMYs— Jimmy Elie ?????? (@CozyYe) January 29, 2018
Jay Z deserved at least one Grammy tonight— alexis christina (@pursuitofalexis) January 29, 2018
Wow #JayZ did not win not one #Grammy tonight. When we starting the Boycott?— _Ms_Kane (@MzKane0107) January 29, 2018
Win or lose, Jay-Z seemed to have a great time at the show with Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy. He also was spotted talking with Lorde, Cardi B and Sting and more stars at the show.
What's your reaction to the 2018 Grammys? Sound off below!
Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 10:30 p.m. tonight.