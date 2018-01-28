James Corden's Best Moments Hosting the 2018 Grammy Awards

James Corden knows exactly how to give the people what they want.

For the second year in a row, the Late Late Show star served as host for the 2018 Grammy Awards where he reminded fans that he loves music.

Before bringing the laughs and creative segments to the show, James kicked off the evening by addressing a matter important to many people.

"This year, we don't just have the most diverse group of nominees in Grammys history," he explained during his short but sweet opening. "We also have, for the second year in a row, the least diverse host in Grammys history."

Okay, the jokes kicked off early. Let's start the show, shall we?