Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's Pregnant With a Baby Boy

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 7:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mary-Kay Coyne, Bruno Mars, Album of the Year, 2018 Grammy Awards, Winners, 2018 Grammys, 2018, Winner

Bruno Mars Dances His Way to Album of the Year at the 2018 Grammy Awards

Best New Artist Grammy winners

What Happened to These Grammy Winners? A Look Back at the Best New Artist Curse

Bruno Mars, 2018 Grammy Awards, Winners

Bruno Mars' 2018 Grammys Winning Streak Continues With Song of the Year

It's a boy! 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are on their way to an amazing 2018. The couple who revealed late last year that they were expecting their first child, just announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby boy to join big sister Luna Stephens

"Mama and her baby boy," Chrissy announced via Instagram. The couple attended the 2018 Grammy awards together in New York city earlier in the evening and Chrissy and her bump looked amazing on the red carpet. Even though they ended up leaving the event early to get some much deserved rest. Congrats to the happy parents! 

Watch

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Talk Missing Toilet Fiasco

Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 10:30 p.m. tonight.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Grammys , 2018 Grammys , Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Awards , Music , Love And Sex , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.