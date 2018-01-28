EXCLUSIVE!

Kelly Clarkson and More Stars Share Why They Wore White Roses to the 2018 Grammys

The 2018 Grammys is also calling 'Time's Up' on sexual harassment and inequality. 

Just as the biggest names in film and television dressed in black at the 2018 Golden Globes, musicians across all genres stood in solidarity with the movement by incorporating white roses into their ensembles. First encouraged by a group called Voices in Entertainment, who penned an open letter to Grammy attendees, the white rose was chosen because "historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance."

Those that participated in the protest included Lady GagaKelly ClarksonNick JonasCamila CabelloSam Smithand more.

E! News spoke to a few of those recording artists in addition to Bebe Rexha and Cyndi Lauper, where they shared what aspects of Time's Up motivated them to get involved. 

The Time's Up initiative was first introduced at the start of 2018, and nearly $20 million has been raised to provide legal support to men and women who have experienced sexual harassment, abuse or assault in the workplace. 

Press play on the video above to see some of your favorite celebrities explain in their own words why they're supporting Time's Up! 

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

