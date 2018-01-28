Cardi B Is Living Her Best Life at the 2018 Grammys

Cardi B had a great time at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was nominated for two awards at the ceremony and even though she didn't take home the awards, she still appeared to have a blast at the show. Cardi B was accompanied to the show by her sister Hennessy Carolina and the duo posed on the red carpet together. "LOOKING LIKE OUR MOM," Cardi B captioned a photo of herself with her sister on the red carpet.

She also shared a video on Instagram on Sunday of her reaction to receiving a note from Bono!

"Oh my God, I got a f--king note from Bono," Cardi B said. "He knows me!"

Take a look at Cardi B's time at the 2018 Grammys below!