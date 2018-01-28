Cardi B Is Living Her Best Life at the 2018 Grammys

Cardi B had a great time at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday!
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was nominated for two awards at the ceremony and even though she didn't take home the awards, she still appeared to have a blast at the show. Cardi B was accompanied to the show by her sister Hennessy Carolina and the duo posed on the red carpet together. "LOOKING LIKE OUR MOM," Cardi B captioned a photo of herself with her sister on the red carpet.
She also shared a video on Instagram on Sunday of her reaction to receiving a note from Bono!
"Oh my God, I got a f--king note from Bono," Cardi B said. "He knows me!"
Take a look at Cardi B's time at the 2018 Grammys below!
Cardi B attended the ceremony with her sister, Hennessy Carolina.
Cardi B told Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, "I'm feeling good, I'm feeling nervous, overwhelmed—everything!" She then said, "Butterflies in my stomach and vagina!"
Cardi B took the stage with Bruno Mars to perform their hit song, "Finesse."
Cardi B and Bruno Mars strike a pose at the ceremony.
Cardi B and Jay-Z were photographed sharing a laugh at the show.
Cardi B revealed she received a surprise note from Bono on Sunday.
Cardi B, John Legend and Hilary Clinton were among the stars who participated in Fire and Fury spoken word auditions during the show.
