Elton John and Miley Cyrus' Rock the 2018 Grammys With ''Tiny Dancer'' Duet

What do you get when a crocodile rocks the shores of Malibu? A heavenly collab with Miley Cyrus and Sir Elton John!

The duo, which celebrates the old guard and the new, hit the stage together at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday night and wowed the A-list crowd. The glitter jacket-wearing piano player brought waves of nostalgia when he began tickling the ivories, playing his beloved tune "Tiny Dancer."

The British singer then introduced Miley, who brought back Old Hollywood vibes with her magenta gown and loose waves. For the A-list crowd, the pair then joined together to perform a rock-meets-country update on John's classic 1971 hit.

Pink, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, SZA, Sting, Childish Gambino, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are just some of the artists who also took the stage tonight.