Elton John and Miley Cyrus' Rock the 2018 Grammys With ''Tiny Dancer'' Duet

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
What do you get when a crocodile rocks the shores of Malibu? A heavenly collab with Miley Cyrus and Sir Elton John!
The duo, which celebrates the old guard and the new, hit the stage together at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday night and wowed the A-list crowd. The glitter jacket-wearing piano player brought waves of nostalgia when he began tickling the ivories, playing his beloved tune "Tiny Dancer."
The British singer then introduced Miley, who brought back Old Hollywood vibes with her magenta gown and loose waves. For the A-list crowd, the pair then joined together to perform a rock-meets-country update on John's classic 1971 hit.
Pink, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, SZA, Sting, Childish Gambino, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are just some of the artists who also took the stage tonight.
John's duet with the "Wrecking Ball" songstress comes just days after the "Rocket Man" singer announced his 300-concert, three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
In a press conference on Wednesday, John announced he will soon embark on the farewell tour. And despite reports to the contrary, he also clarified that he is not retiring from music altogether.
While on Live From the Red Carpet earlier tonight, John opened up to Seacrest about his final curtain call.
"There's 300 shows, and it will be about three years," the icon explained. "I might do a hundred shows a year anyway when I'm working. But I'm really looking forward to it. to it—looking forward to starting it, but it will be such a great production, and I'm looking forward to finishing it, so I can spend time with my boys."
Tickets for select dates for Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour go on sale Feb. 16, with American Express pre-sales running Feb. 8 through Feb. 12, and a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale will run from Feb. 13 through Feb. 14.
Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 10:30 p.m. tonight.