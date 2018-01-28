Bruno Mars' 2018 Grammys Winning Streak Continues With Song of the Year

Bruno Mars' winning streak continues!

At tonight's 2018 Grammy Awards, the songwriters behind smash hit "That's What I Like" were honored with one of the four major accolades up for grabs during the annual ceremony.

Fellow nominees included Jay-Z for "4:44," Logic for "1-800-273-8255" feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee for "Despacito" feat. Justin Bieber and Julia Michaels for "Issues.

Differing from Record of the Year (which recognizes the song's artist and production team), Song of the Year goes only to the track's composers. In this year's case, all of the songs nominated were performed by artists who also earned songwriting credits.