Maren Morris and More Country Stars Honor Las Vegas and Manchester Attack Victims at 2018 Grammys

Maren Morris, Eric Church and Brothers Osborne performed a moving tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting massacre and Manchester bombing at tonight's 2018 Grammy Awards.

Madison Square Garden was brought to tears over the collaboration, as they sang a cover of the Grammy-winning song "If I Saw You in Heaven" by Eric Clapton.

Each country music star took the stage during last October's Route 91 Harvest Festival, where a gunman opened fire on the crowd from inside a 32nd-floor suite at the Mandalay Bay Hotel. At least 58 were killed and hundreds more injured, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

In May 2017, more than 20 lives were lost following an Ariana Grande concert after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive in the foyer of the Manchester Arena. Names of the victims were displayed in the background.