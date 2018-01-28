James Corden Tries (and Fails) to Bring Carpool Karaoke to New York City at the 2018 Grammy Awards

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 6:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
James Corden, 2017 Grammys

Grammy Awards 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Show

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyonce, 2018 Grammy Awards

Watch Blue Ivy Shut Down Beyoncé and Jay-Z at 2018 Grammys

Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Grammys 2018, 2018, Grammys

Elton John and Miley Cyrus' Rock the 2018 Grammys With ''Tiny Dancer'' Duet

The streets of New York City may never be the same.

During tonight's 2018 Grammy Awards, host James Corden decided to bring one of his most popular segments from The Late Late Show to music's biggest night. Perhaps you've heard of Carpool Karaoke?

Instead of traveling with a famous guest on a Los Angeles freeway or jam-packed street, James decided to hit the subway and he didn't come alone.

Sting and Shaggy came along for the ride in hopes of surprising a few passengers. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned.

As soon as the trio started performing "Every Breath You Take" by The Police, one construction worker was left less than impressed.

Photos

Grammys 2018 Red Carpet Fashion

"We're doing like a carpool karaoke but like a New York special edition," James shared. The stranger replied, "I don't give a f--k. Shut up!"

Instead of getting discouraged, James and his friends kept the show on the road by performing "It Wasn't Me" by Shaggy and "Don't Make Me Wait" by both Shaggy and Sting's new joint album 44/876.

Ultimately, people were not impressed with the stars who were mistaken as YouTube stars and homeless men.

"How about you shut up and sit down?" the same construction worker shared. "How about this, you get off the train the next stop or I will kick you out?"

So what happens next? Let's just say James has some blood on his face. Maybe the 405 freeway isn't so bad after all. 

Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 10:30 p.m. tonight.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ James Corden , Grammys , 2018 Grammys , Top Stories , Apple News , Sting
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.