Jay-Z Is Everyone's Favorite Person at the Grammys 2018

Jay Z, Cardi B, 2018, Grammy Awards

Jay-Z is basically everyone's fairy godmother at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Though he didn't gift us with a performance tonight, he came bearing several other presents, including his mere existence.

But seriously...Once he stepped foot inside Madison Square Garden, it was all about him.

First and foremost, he was basically the welcoming committee for several major artists attending the show. He shook hands with everyone from a very excited Cardi B to a blushing Lorde to Sting and his wife Trudie Styler. And if an embrace from Jay-Z isn't the warmest of welcomes, we don't know what is.

But handshakes weren't the only thing he was handing out...

According to Nick Jonas' Instagram stories, he was also passing out cups of D'USSÉ cognac. 

Meanwhile, it makes sense that the rapper would be enjoying all there is to enjoy tonight at the Grammys, considering he's the most nominated artist of the night.

Jay leads the pack with a total of eight nods, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

And this is also why he decided not to perform tonight.

"We've been kind of quiet about that," Grammys longtime executive producer Ken Ehrlich said. "We had a conversation that we thought was going to lead to a performance and really only two weeks ago [Jay-Z] basically said he'd rather not. He wanted to come and enjoy the show. And I understand. This is not a man who has been under-tributed. His life has been full of these moments; he's given us a couple great ones too."

