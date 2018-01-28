They've Arrived! Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Support Jay-Z at the 2018 Grammys

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 6:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
James Corden, 2017 Grammys

Grammy Awards 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Show

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyonce, 2018 Grammy Awards

Watch Blue Ivy Shut Down Beyoncé and Jay-Z at 2018 Grammys

Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Grammys 2018, 2018, Grammys

Elton John and Miley Cyrus' Rock the 2018 Grammys With ''Tiny Dancer'' Duet

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyonce

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The moment we've all been waiting for! 

Music's royal family wasn't about to let their patriarch enjoy the 2018 Grammys solo, now were they? After much anticipation, Beyoncéand Blue Ivy Carter were spotted sitting in the front row of Madison Square Garden next to Jay-Z.

The mother-daughter duo skipped the red carpet, and appeared to sneak in just before Cardi B and Bruno Mars hit the stage with an unforgettable performance of "Finesse." 

Queen Bey made a statement in a custom, black velvet gown with thigh-high splits by Nicolas Jebron, accessorized with a fashion forward hat, angular sunglasses and Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings that grazed her neckline. Ever the budding fashionista, Blue sported an all-white ensemble and sparkly silver shoes complete with a bedazzled black clutch. 

Photos

Grammys 2018: Instagrams & Twitpics

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyonce, 2018 Grammy Awards

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

The entire Carter family has a lot to celebrate this weekend. Jay-Z lead the 60th Annual Grammy Awards with eight nominations. His album 4:44 is up for Album of the Year, "Story of O.J." is nominated for Record of the Year and "4:44" is up for Song of the Year.

Bey and Jay were also nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Family Feud," an accolade that (unfortunately for the Bey Hive) went to Kendrick Lamar and Rihannafor "LOYALTY." 

Ahead of tonight's star-studded ceremony, the Lemonade songstress and new mom to twins Rumi and Sir Carter stepped out to shower Jay with plenty of love at the Pre-Grammy Gala

Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 10:30 p.m. tonight.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Jay-Z , Top Stories , Apple News , 2018 Grammys , Grammys , Red Carpet , Awards
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.