Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Shouts Out ''Jay-Z for President!'' at 2018 Grammys

It was a tough race at the 2018 Grammy Awards, but this year the Grammy for Best Rap Album goes to...Kendrick Lamar for DAMN.
The "HUMBLE." rapper beat out Jay-Z's 4:44 for the honor, which was presented by funnyman Dave Chappelle. The other nominees for Best Rap Album were Migos for Culture, Rapsody for Laila's Wisdom and Tyler, The Creator for Flower Boy.
During his acceptance speech, the 30-year-old rapper said, "From the jump I thought it was about the accolades and cars and clothes but it is really about expressing yourself and putting that paint on the canvas for the world to evolve, for the next listener, the next generation after that, you know what I'm saying?"
It appeared that the audience did, as Lamar was met with copious amounts of applause.
Last year, the Grammy for Best Rap Album went to Chance the Rapper.