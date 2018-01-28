Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Cast Revealed: Omarosa, Brandi Glanville and More Move In Next Week

This is going to be interesting.

The cast of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition was announced through an ad that aired during tonight's Grammy's telecast, and let's just say again... it's interesting.

Former Apprentice star/former Trump administration person Omarosa might be the name that sticks out most, followed by former Real Housewife Brandi Glanville, who was just recently on the UK's of Celebrity Big Brother.

Other housemates include Keshia Knight Pulliam (The Cosby Show), Shannon Elizabeth (American Pie), Ross Matthews (E!), James Maslow (Big Time Rush), Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), Marisa Jaret Winokur (Actress), Chuck Liddell (MMA star), Metta World Peace (former NBA player), and Ariadna Gutierrez (Miss Universe 2015).