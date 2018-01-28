Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Cast Revealed: Omarosa, Brandi Glanville and More Move In Next Week

This is going to be interesting. 

The cast of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition was announced through an ad that aired during tonight's Grammy's telecast, and let's just say again... it's interesting. 

Former Apprentice star/former Trump administration person Omarosa might be the name that sticks out most, followed by former Real Housewife Brandi Glanville, who was just recently on the UK's of Celebrity Big Brother. 

Other housemates include Keshia Knight Pulliam (The Cosby Show), Shannon Elizabeth (American Pie), Ross Matthews (E!), James Maslow (Big Time Rush), Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), Marisa Jaret Winokur (Actress), Chuck Liddell (MMA star), Metta World Peace (former NBA player), and Ariadna Gutierrez (Miss Universe 2015). 

CBS' version of the popular UK version of the reality series kicks off next week, just ahead of the Winter Olympics, and will serve as Olympics counter-programming. 

13 episodes are set to air on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, along with a couple of Thursday and Saturday specials. The finale is scheduled for Sunday, February 25, meaning we are in for an extremely intense couple of weeks of Big Brother

For those of us who plan to watch Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, The Bachelor: Winter Games, and The Olympics: Winter Edition, guess it's time to stock up on sleep now! 

 

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition premieres Wednesday, February 7 on CBS. 

