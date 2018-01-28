Lorde Just Pulled a Rihanna by Bringing a Flask Into the Grammy Awards

lorde at the 60th annual grammy awards holding a flask, oil on canvas pic.twitter.com/j4YqimNgTg— ? (@greenIight) January 29, 2018
Clutches are nice, earrings are lovely and heels are eye-catching. But what about a good ole-fashioned flask?
During tonight's 2018 Grammy Awards, viewers caught Album of the Year nominee Lorde enjoying the show next to Jack Antonoff.
And while some eyes went straight to her red dress and matching lips, others went to what was in her right hand.
Perhaps Lorde's best accessory of the night is her red-hot flask?
While nobody really knows what's inside, we couldn't help but be reminded of Rihanna's special object she brought along for the Grammys in Los Angeles just one short year ago.
In 2017, Rihanna kept her flask hidden until the actual show when the camera just so happened to pan over to her section. And when audience members enjoyed that Carpool Karaoke bit, the "Diamonds" singer found it to be the perfect time to refresh and have a little sip.
While we wish we knew what these ladies' drink of choice was, we will just have to speculate from afar.
Besides, with a three and a half hour show on the horizon, perhaps they have more than one beverage on their wish list. Cheers ladies!
