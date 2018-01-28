Lorde Just Pulled a Rihanna by Bringing a Flask Into the Grammy Awards

Clutches are nice, earrings are lovely and heels are eye-catching. But what about a good ole-fashioned flask?

During tonight's 2018 Grammy Awards, viewers caught Album of the Year nominee Lorde enjoying the show next to Jack Antonoff.

And while some eyes went straight to her red dress and matching lips, others went to what was in her right hand.

Perhaps Lorde's best accessory of the night is her red-hot flask?

While nobody really knows what's inside, we couldn't help but be reminded of Rihanna's special object she brought along for the Grammys in Los Angeles just one short year ago.