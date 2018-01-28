Alessia Cara Wins Best New Artist Grammy After Pretending to Win Awards in Her Shower

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Alessia Cara won the 2018 Grammy Award for Best New Artist on Sunday, marking her first Grammy win. Now she won't have to pretend to win them in the shower!
The 21-year-old Canadian R&B singer beat Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA.
"I've been, like, pretending-winning Grammys since I was kid, like in my shower," Cara said. "So you'd think I'd have, like, the speech thing down, but I absolutely don't."
Cara thanked her parents, her brother, her music team, the Grammys and her fans.
"This is for you and you guys are the reason I won't have to win Grammys in my shower anymore," she said.
Cara was nominated for her first four Grammys on Sunday.
The singer rose to fame in 2015 with the single "Here" and her debut album, Know-It-All. In 2017, she released the hit single "Stay," featuring Zedd. The song was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance but lost to Portugal. The Man.
Cara is also featured with fellow Best New Artist nominee Khalid on Logic's 2017 single "1-800-273-8255," which was also nominated for Song of the Year and Best Music Video. They lost the latter award to Kendrick Lamar.
The 2018 Grammy Awards were hosted by James Corden and aired live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS on Sunday.
