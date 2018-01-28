EXCLUSIVE!

The Most Empowering Quotes on the 2018 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 5:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Lorde

Lorde Wore a Literal Essay to the Grammys & Matched With a Flask

Bruno Mars, 2018 Grammy Awards, Winners

Bruno Mars' 2018 Grammys Winning Streak Continues With Song of the Year

Janelle Monae, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Janelle Monae Spotlights Time's Up at 2018 Grammys: ''We Come in Peace But We Mean Business''

Artists from around the world are gathered in New York City tonight for the 2018 Grammys.

Before heading into the ceremony on Sunday, stars like Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith stopped to talked to Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. During the interviews, the artists shared some very empowering quotes with us about the Time's Up movement, equality and achieving your dreams.

Khalid even talked to Seacrest about being at the Grammys this year, when four years ago he tweeted he wanted to go to the award show.

See all of the quotes below!

Photos

Grammys 2018 Red Carpet: Empowering Quotes

Khalid, 2018 Grammy Awards

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Khalid

"It's crazy, because four years ago, I tweeted I wanna go to the Grammys one day, and four years later, I'm here."

Bebe Rexha, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

On wearing the white rose and supporting women in the industry: "I wanna support other girls, I don't want to compete. I want to uplift and I want to make room for all the newer girls coming in."

Sam Smith, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sam Smith

On wearing the white rose at the ceremony: "I hope we get better. And I just hope we keep striving forward towards equality for absolutely everyone and every situation across the board. Being a gay man, we need that as a community. And the world needs it now."

Article continues below

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Grammy Awards

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Kelly Clarkson

On bringing a white rose to support the Time's Up movement: "It represents hope and peace and sympathy and resistance and I thought those were very lovely things for every human to encompass and to also share with others."

Little Big Town, 2018, Grammy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Little Big Town

On Time's Up movement: "We have children at home and we want to raise them to know that they can always speak out and take care of themselves and stick up for themselves. It's so important."

Pink, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Pink

On "teary" encounter with fellow mom at a grocery store: "She caught me so off guard I was in line at a grocery store it was so packed and crazy. And she started getting teary and she said that she enjoys me because I F up in public a lot. And I was like, 'Yeah I guess I do.' I just, you know, life is hard."

Article continues below

Nick Jonas, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nick Jonas

On the Time's Up movement: "As a man I think it's important to listen and to be ready to listen and to do our part where we can when we can to raise awareness and stand in solidarity on an incredibly important issue. It's affecting so many people's lives. And if we can do our part here tonight, it's a good thing."

Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 10:30 p.m. tonight.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Awards , Red Carpet , 2018 Grammys , Grammys , Top Stories , VG , Exclusives
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.