Julia Michaels Gushes About "Idol" Pink on Grammys 2018 Red Carpet

Julia Michaels came face-to-face with one of her idols the day before the 2018 Grammy Awards—her first Grammys.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter, who is nominated for Best New Artist, hung out with Pink at Clive Davis and the Recording Academy's pre-2018 Grammys party in New York City. Michaels co-wrote the song "Barbies," which is featured on Pink's 2017 album Beautiful Trauma, and has written many tracks for many top artists.

"It was so cool, I saw her last night and she was just like, 'I'm so proud of you, I can't believe this is all happening,'" Michaels told E! News' Ryan Seacrestabout Pink on the red carpet at the Grammys. "She's my idol, for sure."