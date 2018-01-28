Julia Michaels Gushes About "Idol" Pink on Grammys 2018 Red Carpet

Julia Michaels came face-to-face with one of her idols the day before the 2018 Grammy Awards—her first Grammys.
The 24-year-old singer-songwriter, who is nominated for Best New Artist, hung out with Pink at Clive Davis and the Recording Academy's pre-2018 Grammys party in New York City. Michaels co-wrote the song "Barbies," which is featured on Pink's 2017 album Beautiful Trauma, and has written many tracks for many top artists.
"It was so cool, I saw her last night and she was just like, 'I'm so proud of you, I can't believe this is all happening,'" Michaels told E! News' Ryan Seacrestabout Pink on the red carpet at the Grammys. "She's my idol, for sure."
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
Michaels is nominated for Song of the Year for ""Issues"" and for Best New Artist. Earlier in the day, she took over E! News' Instagram Stories and Snapchat and gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her glam preparations.
Pink also attended the 2018 Grammys. She is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for "What About Us."
The 2018 Grammys aired live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS on Sunday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.
Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 10:30 p.m. tonight.